The Texas A&M men’s basketball game against Georgia, scheduled for Feb. 10, has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and subsequent quarantines within the Aggies’ program, the athletic department announced Sunday.
A&M was set to host the 12–6 Bulldogs on Wednesday, however this postponement makes the third consecutive one after positive tests on Feb. 2, and the fourth of the season for the 8–7 Aggies.
No make-up date for any of the three postponements has been determined at this time for A&M.
