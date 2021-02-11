Texas A&M men’s basketball has added another postponement to its schedule due to COVID-19.
The Aggies were scheduled to face Florida on Feb. 13, but they are still undergoing COVID-19 protocols after several positive tests last week.
and the program’s postponements have been consistent with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.
Previously, the maroon and white’s games against Vanderbilt on Feb. 3, Arkansas on Feb. 6 and Georgia on Feb. 10 were also postponed. No make-up dates for any of the postponed games have been scheduled.
Next up on the schedule for the Aggies is a matchup against Alabama. As of now, the game is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
