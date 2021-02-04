The Texas A&M men’s basketball game, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, against Arkansas has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and resulting quarantines within A&M’s program; the postponement is consistent with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.
No make-up date has been determined at this time.
News of the Arkansas postponement comes two days after the postponement of the Vanderbilt game, also due to contact tracing within the Aggies’ program.
The dual game postponements come just after A&M’s first win, against Kansas State, that snapped a three-game losing streak.
A&M’s next scheduled matchup is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Reed Arena against Georgia, who has an 11-6 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.