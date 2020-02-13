Texas A&M men’s basketball is looking to end a two-game losing streak on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.
A&M is currently 11-12 on the season with a 5-6 conference record. Georgia is 12-12 on the season with a 2-9 conference record and is currently on a three-game losing streak.
Even though A&M and Georgia have similar records, the complexions of both teams are drastically different. A&M has struggled shooting the ball this season; Georgia has two double-digit scorers and one of them is averaging nearly 20 points per game.
The offensive firepower of Georgia is what propelled the Bulldogs to a win in the first match between these two teams this season. However, since that game Georgia has failed to record another win while A&M was able to win a game against Missouri.
A&M senior forward Josh Nebo leads the team in points, rebounds and blocks as he is currently averaging 11.6 rebounds, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Junior forward Savion Flagg is second on the team in points and rebounds with 9.7 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game; Flagg does lead the team in assists as he is averaging 2.4 assists per game.
The rest of the starting lineup includes freshman guard Andre Gordon, senior guard Wendell Mitchell and forward Emanuel Miller. The three combined average 22.4 points per game, 3.8 assists per game and 11.4 rebounds per game.
While the Aggies have had a hard time making shots this season, shooting only 39 percent from the field and 26 percent from the three-point line, Georgia has had a more complete offense converting 45 percent of their field goal attempts and 30 percent of their three-point attempts.
Georgia’s high scoring offense is led by guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from the three point line. In addition to his high scoring numbers, Edwards adds 5.4 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game.
Second in command for the Bulldogs is junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds. Hammonds is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the three-point line. His 7.2 rebounds per game currently leads the team.
The game will be available for streaming on WatchESPN. The game will be at Reed Arena and it starts at 2:30 p.m.
