The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team looks to continue its winning ways and expand on its seven-game win streak as the Aggies travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State Friday afternoon at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.
The matchup against Mississippi State ( 9-6, 1-2 SEC) will be a challenge for the Aggies as they look to stay undefeated in conference play and improve their standings in the national poll. The Bulldogs come into the matchup on a two-game losing streak, with losses to Tennessee and Georgia, but have shown to be a formidable opponent at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre. Eight of Mississippi State's nine wins have come at the complex, including their lone win in SEC play against Arkansas on Feb. 28.
A&M has not fared well against Mississippi State recently. Even though the Aggies lead the all time series 8-5, the Bulldogs have won four of the last five matchups, including last year’s matchup in which the Bulldogs beat the Aggies 6-1. A&M will look to turn these fortunes around and get their first win over the Bulldogs in nearly two years on Friday Afternoon.
The Aggies (12-3, 4-0 SEC) come into this matchup after wins over Florida (15-3, 3-1 SEC) and Valparaiso (6-7) this past Sunday in College Station. In the first game of the day, A&M was able to pull off the upset over the No. 6 Gators by a final score of 4-3. The match did not start well for the Aggies however, as they had to comeback from A 3-1 deficit in order to win.
In the second game of the day, the Aggies were able to build off of a monumental win against Florida to beat the Crusaders of Valparaiso 6-1.
With the big wins over the weekend, A&M was also able to stay perfect at home and improve to 8-0 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Aggies will travel to Mississippi State for a 3 p.m. matchup on Friday at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.