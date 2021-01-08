Texas A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson will be leaving Aggieland for the 2021 NFL draft.
The Dallas native’s announcement comes just after three offensive linemen and senior quarterback Kellen Mond have also declared for the draft.
Gave my 1000% now it’s time for the next journey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9bIDTGHN5F— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) January 8, 2021
Johnson has served as a leader for the Aggies during the 2020 season, posting a team-high 86 total tackles, 45 of which were solo. He started in all nine regular season matchups and served as team captain for five games. The defensive leader finishes his career with 47 games played and 210 total tackles.
In his senior season, Johnson also recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception, which he returned 15 yards for a touchdown against LSU.
Johnson said the future of the program will be a “storm” for upcoming opponents and he is glad to have left his mark on it.
“I don’t know [what the storm looks like],” Johnson said. “But I would definitely be scared if I was looking for it. Coach Fisher, he’s a tough coach and all of that toughness goes out on the field and shows itself. So like I say, being a part of it, I see it and I see it coming and I would be worried if I was someone looking for it.”
