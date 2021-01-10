Texas A&M’s leading pass rusher, junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, is foregoing his last two seasons of NCAA football eligibility to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.
Thank you Aggieland for giving a Mississippi boy a chance at a better life🙏🏾📝 pic.twitter.com/ZOSZTK63Fi— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) January 9, 2021
Brown cited his mother’s health and a “lack of adequate healthcare” as his reason to declare for the 2021 NFL draft early.
“If you’ve ever witnessed someone you love fight for their life, then you understand my position,” Brown said. “If you have ever met my mom, then you know without her there's no me.”
Despite the circumstances surrounding Brown throughout the last year, his top-tier pass rushing led the Orange Bowl Champion Aggies with 5.5 sacks and earned him a spot on the All-SEC First Team.
Brown joined the Aggies in 2018, where 14 total tackles and one for a loss in 13 appearances placed him on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Over three seasons of play, Brown has totaled 57 tackles and six sacks. His performance in 2020 placed him in the top 50 pass rushers in the country in regards to sacks.
Brown, the only junior to declare for the draft thus far, now joins a group of five A&M seniors heading to the draft.
