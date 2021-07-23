Six student-athletes of the Texas A&M football squad have been named to the 2021 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.
Determined by a preseason poll of media covering SEC football, the list showcases the top athletic talents of each position in the conference. The heavy presence of the maroon and white among the accolades are the direct result of the team’s top-four finish last season.
Junior running back Isaiah Spiller, junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer and junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green paved the way for the Aggies, securing three of 11 spots on the First-Team Offense squad. Spiller’s addition follows an All-SEC First Team award in 2020, thanks to his 1,229 yards and nine touchdowns. Wydermeyer and Green both appeared on the All-SEC Second Team in 2020, qualifying their appearances on this year’s preseason poll.
The defensive side of the roster features junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on the First-Team Defense as well as senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy on the Third-Team Defense. Leal had already been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American First Team and the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team, while Peevy is coming off of a 2020 season featuring personal career highs in solo tackles, fumble recoveries and sacks-yards.
Junior running back and wide receiver Ainias Smith garnered three awards in the poll, making him the only SEC athlete to do so in 2021. The Missouri City native represents A&M as a wide receiver for the Third-Team Offense, a return specialist for the Second-Team Specialists and an all-purpose back for the Third-Team Specialists. After leading the Aggies in 2020 with 564 receiving yards, 43 receptions and six touchdowns, the “triple threat” offensive player is one to watch.
The Aggies open the 2021 season at Kyle Field against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the game being broadcasted via ESPNU.
