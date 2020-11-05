Wins in the last two games of Texas A&M’s regular season can secure the Aggies an SEC co-championship alongside rival Arkansas.
Friday night, the Aggies (5-1-0) will look to extend their four-game win streak against a winless LSU (0-5-2) team. Three days later, the maroon and white will finally play the Auburn Tigers (3-1-2) in a matchup that was postponed earlier in the season. Wins in both games would not only clinch the SEC championship, but also put the Aggies in good standing heading into the postseason.
With a championship on the line, A&M coach G Guerrieri said it’s crucial that his team not overlook an LSU team still looking for its first win of the season.
“In the SEC, what your record is doesn’t necessarily indicate what kind of team you are,” Guerrieri said. “The SEC is a tough league, and LSU has been super close in a lot of their matches.”
After Friday’s game, the Aggies will face a quick turnaround, playing Auburn Monday afternoon. Guerrieri said he has ramped up his team’s training over the last month to prepare for this run of games as well as the postseason tournament later in the month.
“When we go to Orange Beach for the SEC Tournament, hopefully we’re going to have to play three games in six days,” he said. “Our sports scientists have been very much involved and working alongside the rest of the staff in order to prepare our players for that load.”
Guerrieri also said he is frustrated about having to face Auburn at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, a choice he said A&M had no say in.
“I don’t know what words I can use that can be put on air,” Guerrieri said. “But it’s a really irritating situation. That’s the hand we were dealt though, and the good news is that we’re at home.”
Junior defender Karlina Sample said having the last two games at Ellis Field is a huge advantage for the Aggies.
“I think we’ve done well this season away from home,” Sample said. “But playing at home is a different environment and we definitely feed off of the energy. I hope that it’ll give us the momentum we need going into the SEC tournament as well.”
With the fall soccer season nearing its end despite seemingly just beginning, Sample said she is proud of her team’s resilience amidst uncertainty.
“I’d say we’ve handled it well,” Sample said. ”Now we’re just making sure that we’re reaching our full potential before the SEC tournament. It’s been mentally tough with everything going on, but I’m very proud of the team and staff and I think we’re doing a great job.”
