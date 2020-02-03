The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis team remained undefeated with wins over Tulsa and Texas Tech last weekend.
On Friday night, the Aggies squared off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at the Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, which ended in a 6-1 rout.
In A&M’s early season, they have been successful in doubles, and they kept it going on Friday with a 6-1 win by the freshman pair of Stefan Storch and Pierce Rollins. The pairing of Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter got the doubles point in a 6-3 win over Tulsa’s Jarrod King and Borris Kamden.
The singles matches went smoothly for the Aggies, as the team went 5-1. No. 3 Vacherot clinched the win for A&M in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Tulsa’s Jarod Hing. No. 10 Carlos Aguilar added a point as he defeated 98th-ranked Kody Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Other singles victories by the Aggies were achieved by Noah Schachter, Hady Habib and Barnaby Smith.
"I thought our guys came out and played aggressively in the doubles, we seemed to settle in nicely in our singles matches as well," A&M coach Steve Denton told 12thman.com.
The Aggies then traveled for an afternoon match against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas where they were able to secure another 6-1 victory.
A&M got another doubles point for the fourth straight match as the Aggies were led by a 6-0 win from the duo of Aguilar and Smith. The other doubles win was had by Vacherot and Schacter, winning 6-4 over the Red Raider duo of Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier.
In singles, Guido Marson survived two tiebreaks against Bjorn Thomson to win 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-0). Schachter stormed back from an early deficit and got the decisive point for the Aggies, winning his match 6-7,6-1, 6-1. Other singles wins for the Aggies came by the way of Vacherot, Habib, and Storch who all had a huge impact on the team’s success this weekend.
"I thought we responded well to adversity today," Denton told 12thman.com. "Tech really tested us and it was not looking good for the Aggies for a portion of singles. I thought the match turned in our favor when Guido battled through a first set tiebreaker and we began to turn the momentum in the matches after losing the first set."
The men’s tennis team will be back in action on Feb. 11 when they travel to Ohio State before the Men’s ITA National Team Indoors Feb. 13-17 in Madison, Wisconsin.
