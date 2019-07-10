Texas A&M men’s basketball forward John Walker III will return to his hometown of Houston to play for Texas Southern University, he announced on Tuesday via Twitter.
#AllHustle pic.twitter.com/gORzfoCO8Q— JohnWiccs (@jayy_trey) July 9, 2019
Walker entered his name into the transfer portal in May and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He spent only one season with the Aggies, averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games as a redshirt freshman.
In his only season at A&M, Walker posted double-digit points four times, putting up 10 points against Savannah State, Gonzaga and Oregon State, with 11 against UC Irvine.
During his high school career at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Walker was named UIL Class 5A Player of the Year. His senior year he averaged 16 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists.
The Aggies have lost several pieces of their 2018-2019 roster since the firing of former head coach Billy Kennedy. Only five members of last year’s squad will return to play under new head coach Buzz Williams — juniors Jay Jay Chandler, Savion Flagg and TJ Starks and seniors Josh Nebo and Wendell Mitchell.
Walker joins a Texas Southern team that finished last season with a 24-14 record. The Tigers faced the Aggies on Dec. 29, handing the Maroon and White an 88-73 loss.
