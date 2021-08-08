Sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has been arrested on two drug charges, one of which is a felony.
The Lucedale, Mississippi native was accused of having between four and 200 grams of a controlled substance, while also facing a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Friday, Aug. 1, after posting $22,000 bail.
Jackson played in all ten games last season, earning SEC all-freshman honors. He had 13 tackles, two of which were for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Jackson was projected to take over the starting role vacated by former defensive lineman Bobby Brown, alongside senior Jayden Peevy.
The marijuana charge is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. The second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
At fall camp media day held on Sunday, Aug. 8, Jackson was present for the team picture. At the practice following the picture, Jackson did not participate due to suspension.
