After defeating the LSU Tigers this past weekend, the No. 9 Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team is looking to continue its dominance as the Aggies face off against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
On Jan. 18, the Aggies took on the LSU Tigers, defeating them 191.5-105.5. A&M notched a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free as junior Joy Field earned first (10:06.89), junior Camryn Toney secured second (10:10.17) and freshman Ashley Conrad clinched third (10:18.22). The Aggies also earned a clean sweep in the 100 breast, as senior Anna Belousova notched gold (1:01.99), senior Victoria Roubique took second (1:03.33) and sophomore Caroline Theil secured third (1:03.57). The 50 free was another 1-2 punch from the Aggies, with redshirt senior Raena Eldridge in first (23.17) and senior Golf Sapianchai in second (23.51).
A&M coach Steve Bultman said he was pleased with the team’s performance.
“Good solid racing, stepping up and swimming fast right now,” Bultman told 12thman.com. “I'm very pleased.”
In the diving competition, A&M junior Charlye Campbell earned gold in the three-meter (319.73) and freshman Alyssa Clairmont notched third (298.43). In the one-meter, Campbell secured second place (276.30) and Clairmont claimed third (274.80). This season, Campbell has won the three-meter dive in five of her six meets.
The Aggies will face a Razorbacks team coming off a huge win over Oklahoma Baptist. The Razorbacks defeated the Bison 234-58 at the HPER Building in Fayetteville. Senior Anna Hopkin posted two new pool records in the 50 free (21.58) and the 100 free (47.40). Seniors Carly Holland and Sarah Dalton Chambliss also brought home individual titles in the 200 fly and 100 fly, respectively. The three seniors ended their senior day meet by sweeping the final relay of the meet together.
As for Razorback diving, Estilla Mosena posted a NCAA zone qualifying score for both her one-meter and three-meter, as did freshman Josephine Matalone in the three-meter, tallying a score of 288.
Arkansas coach Neil Harper said the Razorbacks’ senior day meet went well and provided the team the confidence they need to approach the challenge that still lies ahead.
“It was a great day for all three of our seniors,” Harper told arkansasrazorbacks.com. “The team has been practicing well and we are all focused on our final three meets heading into the SEC Championships.”
Entering the weekend’s meet, the Aggies are 4-2 overall this season while the Razorbacks sit at 3-5. The meet is set to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium and will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.
