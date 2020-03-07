The Texas A&M women’s tennis team’s bid for a third straight victory and second straight in SEC play fell short on Friday evening, as the Aggies (12-4, 1-2 SEC) were defeated by the No. 22 South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 3-0 SEC), 4-2 at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
The day started out promisingly enough for A&M, as the Aggies won both of their doubles matchups against the Gamecocks. In the first doubles match, the Aggie duo of Jessica Anzo and Renee McBryde recorded an impressive 6-0 victory over the No. 24 duo of Silvia Chinellato and Emma Shelton. In the second match, it was an equally impressive performance for the Aggie duo of Dorthea Faa-Hviding and Lucia Quiterio, as they won their matchup 6-0 over the Gamecock duo of Gabriela Martinez and Elise Mills. The ranked matchup between No. 37 Aggie duo Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova versus No. 77 Gamecock duo Megan Davies and Mia Horvit went unfinished as the doubles points were clinched by A&M.
With the Aggies holding a 2-0 lead, it was on to the singles matchups, where they were looking to build off of their doubles victories and had their sights set on recording a third straight victory and second in conference play. Unfortunately for the Aggies however, their fortunes in their singles matchups were not as great as they were in the doubles matchups. The Gamecocks won four of the five sets to take full control of the matchup and ultimately seal the victory. No. 25 Megan Davies of the Gamecocks started the surge for South Carolina, as she defeated Jayci Goldsmith 6-2, 6-2. Silvia Chinellato was able to tie things up, as she secured a victory over Katya Townsend of the Aggies 6-1, 6-4. Dorthea Faa Hviding was next to fall for the Aggies, losing her match against Emma Shelton 6-1, 6-4. Almost immediately after, Tatiana Makarova saw her 16 singles match win streak come to an end, as she fell to Mia Horvit 7-5, 6-3. The match between Lucia Quiterio and Gabriela Martinez went unfinished as South Carolina secured the singles points and the overall win. In the singles competitions, Quiterio was the lone Aggie on Friday to win her first set as in four of the five matchups contested, South Carolina was able to secure first set victories over the Aggies.
With the loss, A&M falls to 12-4 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. South Carolina moves to 7-4 overall and remains undefeated in SEC play as they move to 3-0. Also with the loss, A&M remains winless on the road and fell back below .500 against SEC competition.
Up next for A&M is a quick turnaround and a trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, where the Aggies will look to bounce back and get back in the win column. The matchups are set to begin at noon.
