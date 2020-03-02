Texas A&M baseball ended the Frisco College Classic with three straight losses as the Aggies fell to No. 17 Oklahoma State 8-5.
This loss gives Texas A&M a 10-3 record on the season and wraps up a weekend where the Aggies scored a total of nine runs in their three games. Heading into the weekend, A&M was averaging over 11 runs per game. This win for Oklahoma State propels them to an 8-4 record on the season and 1-2 in the tournament.
The Cowboys started the scoring festivities in the first inning as sophomore infielder Hueston Morrill hit a double to centerfield. He was brought home with the help of junior Kaden Polcovich who hit a bloop double to centerfield. Junior left handed pitcher Chandler Jozwiak did not allow any more runs until the third inning.
In the second inning, junior Will Frizzell hit a single to left field. This was followed by back to back walks. With bases loaded, senior catcher Mikey Hoehner hit a ball down the right field line. This brought in Frizzell from third and the rest of the inning saw junior Zach DeLoach, senior Ray Alejo and Hoehner come back home. The Aggies led 4-1 at the end of the second inning.
In the third, the Cowboys tied the Aggies with the help of four base hits. Centerfielder Caden Trenkle hit a single and was moved to third base off of a centerfield single by Kaden Polcovich. Leftfielder Carson McCusker recorded an RBI, bringing in Trenkle from third. Junior catcher Brock Mathis brought in two RBI with bases loaded as he hit a single to left field.
Neither team scored until the fifth inning. In the top of the fifth, McCusker reached first after getting hit-by-pitch and was moved to third base on a single from first baseman Alix Garcia. McCusker was brought home on a Cade Cabbiness hit that resulted in a pitcher’s error.
With Oklahoma State leading 5-4, A&M tied the Cowboys in the bottom of the seventh inning shortstop Trevor Werner was walked to first and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from second baseman Bryce Blaum. Sophomore pinch hitter Austin Bost hit a single to center field bringing in Werner.
With the score tied at 5, Oklahoma State reopened the scoring in the ninth inning. Kaden Polcovich scored on a double to the left-center wall; Carson McCusker scored on a Alix Garcia single to right field; Alix Garcia concluded the scoring by coming home from third on a wild pitch.
The Aggies were not able to match the scoring outburst from the top of the ninth ending a devastating weekend for the team. Coach Rob Childress said he liked the way the team responded to the loss against UCLA, but was devastated by the performance from the weekend as a whole.
“I was proud of the way we responded after yesterday's performance all the way around,” Childress said. “I'm very disappointed collectively on our weekend, but we certainly got a lot to grow from.”
In what turned out to be an offensive game, A&M was able to control the Cowboys offensive attack with the help of starting pitcher Chandler Jozwiak. Through four innings, Jozwiak only allowed one run and five hits. The pitching was warranting praise from Childress.
“I felt like our guys gave a great effort tonight, and Chandler Jozwiak battled his tail off and got us into the fifth,” Childress said.
However, it was from the fifth inning onward where Oklahoma State gained momentum. The Cowboys’ four runs in the fifth inning and three in the ninth forced seven pitching changes for the Aggies.
After being unable to record a win in the tournament the team will look to get things right in a five-game week which starts on Tuesday in College Station against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.
