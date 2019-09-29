No. 14 Texas A&M amplified its conference success by posting a 2-0 win against LSU Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, leaving the Aggies with a record of 3-0 in SEC play.
A&M’s perfect conference record this season marks its best start since 2014, and the Aggies have scored 11 goals throughout the first three games of SEC play.
“Anytime you can go on the road in this league and win is a great day. For us now to be 3-0 in the league, to get another shut-out, is a nice batch for the way that we defend,” Guerrieri said to 12thman.com. “Now, it’s a chance for us to heal up a little bit and get ready for the next match.”
A&M dominated across the board, leading 29-3 in shots, 11-1 in shots-on-goal and 7-0 in corner kicks.
The match started out slowly, with the score being 0-0 after 20 minutes of play. The first sign of excitement happened 30 minutes into the game when A&M junior forward Rheagen Smith hit the crossbar 15 yards out.
Although A&M had the ball for the majority of the first 45 minutes of the game, they were never able to find the net.
The score remained tied at 0 going into halftime.
Senior forward Ally Watt got the Aggies on the board first with a goal in the 66th minute, and sophomore midfielder Macie Kolb followed with a goal of her own in the 73rd minute.
The Aggies recorded 20 shots in the second half.
Watt led the Aggies offensively with six shots, two shots-on-goal and one goal. Kolb followed her with two shots, two shots-on-goal and one goal. A&M midfielder Katie Smith did a little bit of everything throughout the match, registering three shots, one shot-on-goal and one assist.
A&M defensive players Briana Alston, Grace Piper, Jordan Hill, Cienna Arrieta and Callyn Walton were all instrumental in keeping LSU scoreless throughout the match.
“I thought our midfield did a great job of controlling the pace of the game,” Guerrieri said. “You look at what Grace and what Cienna are able to do, alongside Taylor Ziemer and Addie McCain, and Tera Ziemer. Those guys really combined well and are able to stretch [them] out with the way our flank midfielders are. For Macie Kolb to get a goal and the assist from the other outside midfielder is pretty cool.”
The Aggies will continue their road trip on Sunday, October 6 against Florida in Gainesville at 4 p.m. The Gators currently have a record of 7-4, with three of their seven wins coming from home matches.
