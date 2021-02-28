The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team topped No. 9 South Carolina 10-9 on Saturday at One Wood Farm in South Carolina.
After overcoming a 14-6 loss against No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13, the Aggies now sit 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC.
A&M coach Tana McKay said the team was happy to compete on the road and to end the final regular season meet with a victory.
“We fought until the very end, and we came out on top,” McKay said. “I’m proud of our effort and the way we competed today.”
Taylor Masson earned the first point in the first event and her first career victory in Reining when she outscored McKenzie Duncan 71.5-69.5. Junior Lisa Bricker defeated Chloe Stephenson 70.5-67.5.
Junior Hayley Riddle defeated Cora Wyers 79-78 in Horsemanship earning the highest score by an Aggie this season. Riddle, senior Cameron Crenwelge and freshman Ella Petak earned points topping the Gamecocks 3-1. Crenwelge outscored Taylor Kellam 73.5-72.5 and Petak defeated Alexa Thorpe 78-76.5.
Riddle’s high score was a first for this season as she topped Cora Wyers’ 78; Riddle had recorded two season-high scores as a sophomore.
In Flat, the Aggies outscored the Gamecocks 3-2 with senior Caroline Dance defeating Billi Brander 87-74 while senior Mali Selman edged out Caroline Bald 78-77. Freshman Devon Thomas earned her first collegiate win with a score of 75-73 over Kit Cunningham, according to 12thman.com.
Freshman Alexis Ortiz and Junior Haley Redifer both defeated opponents in Fences to earn the Aggies 2 points. Ortiz outscored Jordan Allen 81-74 and Redifer topped Trinity Hammerschmidt 89-87.
Most Outstanding Player honors were awarded to Dance in Flat, Riddle in Horsemanship and Hammerschmidt in Fences.
A&M now has a two-game win streak against the Gamecocks adding to a 13-7 win on Nov. 5, 2020.
“We are ready to get back home and prepare for another tough meet at home next Saturday,” McKay said.
The Aggies are scheduled to close the regular season against No. 3 Georgia on March 6 at 10 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.
