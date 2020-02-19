On Saturday, the Texas A&M equestrian team lost to SMU at the Dallas Equestrian Center, 12-7. This loss has moved A&M to a No. 8 ranking, while SMU moves up to the No. 7 spot.
The weekend prior to this event, the Aggies lost to South Carolina in a 10-10 tiebreaker (1421.5-1358). One week ago in South Carolina, the Aggies were ranked No. 5, while USC was ranked No.4. The Aggies were hoping to make a comeback at the away game, but just fell short to opponents the SMU Mustangs.
To start off the day in Dallas, the first event was Flat. Freshman Kaitlyn Lovingfoss defeated SMU’s Vivian Yowan, 75-71.
Also in Flat, Texas A&M’s junior Rhian Murphy scored a point for the aggies against Miranda Seade, 73-69. SMU’s Olivia Woodson took home the point against A&M’s Nicole Leonard, 86-66. Mary Elizabeth Cordia scored a 82, while Caroline Dance scored a 70.
In Horsemanship, A&M’s Cameron Crenwelge scored a 78 on Pete. This was the highest score in the Horsemanship event by an Aggie in all of the 2019-20 season. Crenwelge surpassed Mallory Vroegh’s previous score of 75.5, earning herself a Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor, for the second time this season.
A&M’s Alex Albright scored a point against Megan Waldron, 72.5-71.
In the Fences event, Grace Boston took home the point against SMU’s Brett Burlington, with a 80-77, on Zulu. Earning SMU a point, Olivia Woodson scored a 82, Tali DeJong scored a 83 and Devin Seek scored a 82.
The last event of the day in Dallas was Reining. Junior Marissa Harrell scored the Aggies’ their first point in the Reining event with a season-high score of 71 on Mercedes, to beat SMU’s Holly Lansidel’s score of 62.5 also on Mercedes.
Mustang Aubrey Alderman scored a point for her team with a score of 71 while Aggie Emmy-Lu Marsh scored a 69, giving SMU a point.
To finish the event, senior Courtney Yohey beat Dani Latimer, 72-70.5, and also set a new season high score and earned her first career MOP.
Next up, the Aggies will be heading to Oklahoma State to compete at the Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday at 10 a.m.
