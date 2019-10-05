The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team swept No. 7 TCU in the Horsemanship contests to earn an 11-4 win over the Horned Frogs in Fresno, California on Saturday.
The Aggies started out their meet on Friday against TCU and concluded the meet Saturday morning. On Friday, A&M dominated in the first half in Flat and Horsemanship.
Junior Caroline Dance got the Aggies started in Flat with a score of 75 on Bravo, tying her TCU opponent. In the western pen, senior Ashley Davidson had a 74 in Horsemanship.
In Flat, A&M sophomore Grace Boston defeated Niki Barnes 55-52, resulting in a 1-0 lead for the Aggies. A&M freshman Kaitlyn Lovingfoss fell to TCU’s Isabella Baxter 60-63 in Flat, enabling the Horned Frogs to level the score.
In Horsemanship, sophomore Hayley Riddle scraped by Jamie Cook 69-68 for an A&M lead, and soon after in Flat, junior Rhian Murphy coasted by TCU’s Jacey Albaugh 89-78, resulting in a 3-1 A&M lead.
Senior Ashley Davidson and sophomore Kamiah McGrath both defeated TCU opponents in Horsemanship, to help the Aggies to a 5-1 lead over the Horned Frogs.
A&M senior Katie Conklin took the last point of the first half over Cydney Benes 71.5-71 in Horsemanship for a lead of 6-1.
Saturday morning, the Aggies finished the meet with Reining and Fences. In Reining, junior Marissa Harrell and senior Courtney Yohey got the Aggies going with scores of 70 and 68, respectively.
Lovingfoss amped the Aggies’ Fences momentum up with a score of 84, and sophomore Haley Redifer followed her with a score of 65 to finish up the first half of Fences.
Lovingfoss, Boston, and Dance extended A&M’s lead by defeating all three of their opponents in Fences in the second half, making the score 9-1.
After the successes of the trio of Aggies in Fences, Redifer and Harrell came up short against their opponents in Reining, allowing the Horned Frogs to add to their score. Sophomore Lisa Bricker got the Aggies back on track with a win in Reining, issuing a 10-3 score.
To end the meet, A&M senior Darby Gardner defeated Claire Dittrich 69-0 in reining for a final score of 11-4.
The Aggies will continue their road meet on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Fresno State.
