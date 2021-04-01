Texas A&M equestrian had a pair of athletes that have been named to the NCEA First Team All-American list.
After helping the Aggies to a 4-5 record in the regular season, it was announced that senior Caroline Dance and junior Hayley Riddle both earned the first First Team All-American honors of their careers on Thursday.
Dance earned Honorable Mention All-American from the NCEA after the 2019-2020 and 2017-2018 seasons and earned the honor this season in Flat.
Throughout the 2020-2021, Dance recorded five wins in Flat and earned Most Outstanding Player honors three times.
Riddle was also named the NCEA Horsemanship Rider of the Month in March 2020, but picked up her first All-American honors after recording the highest score by an Aggie this season with a 79 in Horsemanship against South Carolina.
Equestrian fell to Georgia in a tiebreaker in the semifinals of the SEC Championships on March 26, but earned an 11-0 win over South Carolina in a consolation match.
The Aggies are scheduled to face SMU in the quarterfinals of the NCEA Championship on April 15 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.