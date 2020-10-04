Continuing with the rule from the season opener against Vanderbillt, no tailgating will be allowed during Texas A&M’s next home game against No. 4 Florida on Oct. 10.
According to 12thman.com, parking lots will be open four hours prior to kickoff. However, no tents or grills will be permitted, Aggie Park and other grass areas will be closed and land rushing for tailgating spots is prohibited.
This policy will be revisited following the conclusion of the game.
