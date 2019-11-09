The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team got back in the win column on Saturday with a 158-102 victory over Rice. The Aggies took first place in 12 of the 14 events for their 15th straight win over the Owls.
To start off the competition, the Aggies earned a 1-2 finish in the 400 medley relay. Redshirt senior Raena Eldridge, senior Anna Belousova, sophomore Emma Carlton and senior Golf Sapianchai claimed first for Texas A&M with a time of 3:46.62. They were followed by the quartet of freshman Grace Wey, senior Victoria Roubique, junior Jing Wen Quah and senior Karling Hemstreet in second place with 3:50.59.
Quah said she was pleased with her individual time.
“I was really happy with my swim,” Quah told 12thman.com. “I went a lot faster than I thought I would and I had a lot of fun.”
Carlton also finished first in the 100 free (51.21) and the 50 free (23.57). Hemstreet claimed additional individual wins in the 200 (1:50.28) and the 500 Free (4:59.99). Additionally, Eldridge placed first in the 100 back with a time of 55.49.
A&M coach Steve Bultman said he was happy with the team’s performance.
“I was pleased with the racing,” Bultman told 12thman.com. “We had three double winners today.”
A&M lost only the 200 back and 200 free relay. Rice freshman Zoe Spitz claimed the victory in her collegiate debut in 2:04.95. To finish off the meet, Owls’ senior Kate Nezelek, freshman Sini Koivu, sophomore Marta Cano-Minarro and sophomore Becca Evans claimed the victory over A&M in the 200 free Relay (1:33.55). Their performance was the best 200 free relay time in Conference USA so far this season.
The Aggies will return to the pool to host the Art Adamson Invite Nov. 21-23 at the Rec Center Natatorium.
