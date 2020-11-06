Texas A&M volleyball did not serve Mississippi State a cold dish of revenge following its only loss so far this season.
On Wednesday, A&M sustained its first loss of the season in its first game of the doubleheader against the Bulldogs. On Thursday, the Bulldogs once again captured the victory over the Aggies with a 3-2 win. Similar to Wednesday, A&M started out strong in the first set and then fizzled out.
Sophomore opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush said this does not reflect who A&M volleyball is.
“It's pretty frustrating,” Rush said. “We had an opportunity both nights to be who we are and play like Texas A&M knows how to play and we weren’t consistent and disciplined, so the outcome wasn’t what we wanted. It’s pretty upsetting.”
A&M junior middle blocker Mallory Talbert had a dominant performance during Set 1, posting four kills and two blocks. The Aggies had 12 total kills in the first set, with Talbert leading the way with four and Rush following with three.
Set 1 was not a close contest, with four ties and only two lead changes throughout. A&M settled the set 25-14. Defensively, the Aggies stepped out onto the court prepared for Mississippi State’s chaotic playstyle which was on display from the game prior. Junior libero/defensive specialist Taylor Voss scrambled and dove for six digs.
Mississippi State upped its energy in the second set for a more neck-and-neck performance. There were a high number of ties in Set 2 with 10 and there were also four lead changes. When it was set point for the Bulldogs, A&M won a long rally to get the ball back at 24-21. However, the Aggies were unable to maintain that momentum and fell 25-21.
Senior middle blocker/opposite hitter Morgan Davis showed her offensive strength in Set 2 with back-to-back kills, just as she did the day prior in the second set in the first game of the doubleheader against the Bulldogs. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis showed the sisters’ teamwork through their blocks, as the pair were blocking partners throughout.
With the game tied at 1, Talbert came out swinging during the start of the third set and put the first kill on the board for the Aggies. Following this, scoring was very much back and forth early on with two lead changes. However once A&M found its rhythm, which it maintained. No more lead changes followed and the Aggies put Set 3 down, 25-18.
Mississippi State kept the match alive in the fourth set, clinching it 25-22. The Bulldogs had a four-point lead toward the middle of the set, 17-13. Ultimately, A&M was unable to come out on top in the fourth set, which featured six ties and only two lead changes.
It all came down to Set 5, where Mississippi State claimed the victory. The Aggies failed to find their stride, only taking the lead from the Bulldogs once during the entire final set, which ended 15-13.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said the team will move forward by seeking more consistency.
“We battled, we knew it was going to be a battle again tonight,” Kuhn said. “Its executing game plan and its also knowing who we are. I think we need to be more consistent, that's what it comes down to. Props to Mississippi State, they battled and they played consistent and clean.”
Mississippi State freshman libero/defensive specialist Lilly Gunter worked hard to curb the A&M offense, posting 14 digs on her birthday. Although Rush was able to put up 14 kills against Gunter, leading the way in kills for the Aggie, putting her at 54 total kills so far this season.
In sight of the loss, Voss said the team is resetting to focus on Arkansas.
“We talked in the locker room about [Arkansas], this is a huge opportunity to find out who we are and we’re going to respond and put identity into who Aggie volleyball is,” Voss said. “I think this next week, we’re really going to focus on ourselves and get ready to beat the hell out of Arkansas.”
Next up will be the last fall doubleheader for A&M against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. First serve on Friday is set for 7 p.m in Fayetteville, Ark.
