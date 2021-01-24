The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams defeated LSU in their last dual meet of the season at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station. The men earned a 176-122 victory, and the women secured a 172-116 victory.
The team celebrated its annual Senior Day prior to the start of the meet. Members from the men’s and women’s teams were commemorated for their final meeting in their home pool.
The No. 4 A&M men’s team captured 10 first place finishes in another dominating performance. Junior Shaine Casas took first place in the 100 back with a time of 47:11. He also broke his own school record in the 100 fly, clocking in a time of 44:98. Junior Kaloyan Bratanov also took home multiple first place finishes, winning the 50 free (20:59) and the 200 IM (1:19.55).
The relay teams also showed out. The 200 medley relay team, consisting of Casas, sophomore Andres Puente, sophomore Jace Brown and senior Tanner Olson, won with a time of 1:27.94. The 200 free relay team, boasting Casas, Olson, junior Clayton Bobo and freshman Kraig Bray also came out on top, clocking in at 1:19.55.
Senior Kurtis Mathews and junior Kyle Sanchez placed in diving. Mathews earned second on the 1-meter (396.75) and Sanchez earned third on the 3-meter (319.87).
The No. 13 A&M women’s team collected 12 first place finishes in their victory. Freshman Chloe Stepanek had a commanding outing, taking home first place in the 200 free (1:47.25), 50 free (22.96), and 100 free (49.55). Seniors Camryn Toney and Jing Wen Quah also took home first place finishes, with Toney winning the 1,000 free (9:56.59) and Quah winning the 200 fly (1:59.07).
The women also earned victories in the relays. The 400 medley relay team, consisting of Stepanek, sophomore Grace Wey, junior Kylie Powers and freshman Olivia Theall, won first place with a time of 3:41.46. The 200 free relay team, consisting of Theall, senior Taylor Pike, freshman Bobbi Kennett and sophomore Emma Stephenson, won first place with a time of 1:34.21.
Senior Charlye Campbell took home first place in the 1-meter with a score of 3:18.53, and junior Aimee Wilson earned the top score of 373.43 on the 3-meter.
Next up, the Aggies will be competing in the SEC Championships. The women’s meeting will be hosted by Georgia, Feb. 17-20. The men’s meeting will be hosted by Missouri, Feb. 23-26.
