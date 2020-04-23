GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn (copy) (copy)

The Aggie football team runs out of the tunnel onto Kyle Field just minutes before kickoff.

 Photo by Paul Burke

On Thursday night, the SEC asserted its dominance over the other conferences in college football, as 15 SEC players were selected of the 32 prospects chosen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In a historic night for the SEC, 15 players from the conference were drafted in the first round, including five members of the National Champion LSU Tigers, including Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick Joe Burrow. Other teams with multiple selections are Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. The remaining SEC prospects were made out of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw.

While the rest of the conference flourished on the first night of the draft, Texas A&M was left out of the festivities, failing to get a player selected in the first round for the third year in a row. With defensive tackle Justin Madiubike the highest A&M prospect on the board, the first night concluded with only two interior defensive lineman drafted. Madiubike and the remaining A&M prospects, including wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers, punter Braden Mann, and defensive backs Debione Renfro and Charles Oliver, are still available after the first night of the draft.

Here is a list of the 32 prospects selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
  3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
  5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
  6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
  7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
  8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
  10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
  11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton ,OT, Louisville
  12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
  14. San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
  15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
  17. Dallas Cowboys: Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, Southern California
  19. Las Vegas Raiders: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU
  21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Raegor, WR, TCU
  22. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
  24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
  25. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
  26. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
  27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
  28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
  29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
  30. Miami Dolphins: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
  31. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
  32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Keep checking into thebatt.com, or follow @battsports and #BattDraft on Twitter for more up-to-date coverage on the 2020 NFL Draft.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.