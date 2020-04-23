On Thursday night, the SEC asserted its dominance over the other conferences in college football, as 15 SEC players were selected of the 32 prospects chosen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
In a historic night for the SEC, 15 players from the conference were drafted in the first round, including five members of the National Champion LSU Tigers, including Heisman Trophy winner and first overall pick Joe Burrow. Other teams with multiple selections are Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. The remaining SEC prospects were made out of Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw.
While the rest of the conference flourished on the first night of the draft, Texas A&M was left out of the festivities, failing to get a player selected in the first round for the third year in a row. With defensive tackle Justin Madiubike the highest A&M prospect on the board, the first night concluded with only two interior defensive lineman drafted. Madiubike and the remaining A&M prospects, including wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers, punter Braden Mann, and defensive backs Debione Renfro and Charles Oliver, are still available after the first night of the draft.
Here is a list of the 32 prospects selected in the first round of this year’s draft.
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
- Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
- New York Jets: Mekhi Becton ,OT, Louisville
- Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- San Francisco 49ers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Dallas Cowboys: Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, OT, Southern California
- Las Vegas Raiders: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: K’Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Raegor, WR, TCU
- Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
- San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
- Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
- Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
