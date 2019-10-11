The Texas A&M soccer team tied in a double-overtime SEC matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ellis Field on Thursday. The Aggies managed to come from behind and level the score in the 83rd minute for the 1-1 draw game result.
Junior midfielder Jimena Lopez returned from training camp with the Mexico National Team as she, senior midfielder Grace Piper and junior midfielder Addie McCain each provided the team with two assists.
After the game, coach G Guerrieri said that he was pleased with the overall result and team performance after 110 minutes of playing time, even in the absence of senior forward Ally Watt.
"I am proud of the fight that our girls came into this game with,” Guerrieri said. “We were able to come from behind with our leading scorer not playing and with the adversity that we've been through, which is big for us.”
While the Aggies had six shots on goal within the first half, none of them found the back of the net as Alabama’s defensive side put up a strong effort through much of the game.
In the second minute of the game, sophomore forward Ásdís Halldórsdóttir received a pass just within the margin of the penalty box as her back was to the goal. She managed to turn after a couple of touches on the ball and sink her shot toward the net, but it landed just wide of the right goal post for the Aggies’ first scoring opportunity of the game.
Alabama was first on the board in the 67th minute off a corner kick that led to a goal. In the penalty box, a miscue from an A&M defender caused the ball to bounce past the goal line and allowed the Crimson Tide the lead.
The Aggies did not take too long to create a scoring chance that would level the game. In the 83rd minute, a 30-yard free kick by Lopez landed beyond the Alabama goalkeeper’s reach and into the net for the equalizer and her seventh goal of the season.
After the game, Lopez said the goalkeeper moved in the box, which allowed her to adjust her kick and score.
“When I saw the angle I had, I thought about crossing it, but we had the wind on our side,” Lopez said. “I saw the keeper move into the middle and she thought I was going to cross it through the middle of the line. So, I just hit it really hard and it went in.”
The Aggies will hit the road as they next take on the Auburn Tigers at the Auburn Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
