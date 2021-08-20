Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season due to NCAA violations. In addition, the A&M program has been placed on probation for two years.
According to an Aug. 20 press release, the NCAA discovered from April 2019 to June 2020 coaches and staff members violated multiple bylaws resulting in Williams’s suspension, a two year program probation, a $5,000 fine, five fewer official visits and a week of recruiting days retracted during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Multiple violations through case No. 01208 include one of A&M’s assistant coaches organizing and supervising approximately 24 off-campus workouts with male basketball players and a prospective athlete that were prohibited due to COVID-19. The same assistant coach, who was unnamed in the NCAA press release,impermissibly evaluated and conducted try-outs with a prospect.
The university suspended the Aggie’s assistant coach in June 2020 through the 2020-21 basketball season, according to the press release
William’s suspension is the result of engaging with a recruit during an evaluation period and being knowledgeable of non-coaching staff members engaging in coaching activities.
Williams was determined to be responsible because he did not rebut the presumption of responsibility.
“Texas A&M Athletics and men’s basketball program are pleased to have this matter concluded,” Texas A&M Athletics said. “We support Coach Williams and will continue to move forward in a positive direction.”
Williams, the 2020 SEC coach of the year, will begin his third season coaching the men’s basketball team after his two-game suspension concludes.
