Despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19, the Texas A&M powerlifting club has continued to press on.
Junior member Raquel Longoria said the team is taking COVID-19 precautions very seriously.
“It is definitely different,” Longoria said, “Before the pandemic, everyone would practice together. Because of COVID-19 regulations, there are different practice days and not everyone works out at the same facilities. We are training in small groups and are taking as many precautions as possible.”
Last season, the team earned third place in the men’s equipped division, second place in the men’s raw division and the women’s equipped team won the national title.
Senior secretary Taylor Ingram said adjusting to COVID-19 has been difficult, but the team is not giving up.
“COVID-19 greatly affected our previous season,” Ingram said. “We were prepping for a meet that did not happen. It has been hard, but we are doing everything we can to make sure that we are safe during these times while still being able to lift.”
Coach Rob Escalante said he has high hopes for everyone on the team this season.
“I think it is very possible that we could win both women’s and men’s equipped, as well as at least place on the raw side for both,” Escalante said. “Everybody on the team is looking really good so far.”
Escalante said he is impressed with the current talent on the team.
“We just got a great group of new freshman and sophomores that have kind of blown me out of the water as a coach,” Escalante said. “Regarding the next season, I believe that we will bring in another national title back to College Station.”
Escalante said that many of the members on this team are very skilled due to prior to experience before joining the team,
“Many times, we have to teach these kids a lot of stuff, but this group of guys and girls are already good at it,” Escalante said.
Longoria said she was inspired to join the team after competing in powerlifting throughout high school.
“I just really enjoyed the sport a lot,” Longoria said. “When I got to college, I wanted to focus on school and then stronger before I tried out. I finally tried out this year and made the team. It was really all because of how much I loved the sport.”
Ingram said joining the team has influenced her college experience in a positive way.
“It has definitely been the best aspect of college for me,” Ingram said. “It has motivated me and has given me something to look forward to. A lot of times, school would get me down. Maybe I wouldn’t do well on a test, and then I would have practice that same day and would make a PR. I felt like I achieved some goal that same day.”
Ingram said college is not always going to be perfect, but she knew that her team would always be there for her. Ingram noted that while she truly loves this sport, she is very grateful for the friendships she has made.
“I knew that I would always have my team to lean on and the friends that I have made from it,” Ingram said. “I have a way to express myself through activity, and that always cheered me up.”
