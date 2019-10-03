Texas A&M will take on Florida in Gainesville Sunday for first place of the SEC standings after their undefeated starts in conference play.
Both teams have dominated SEC competition over the past two weeks, entering Sunday's match on 5-game win streaks and are riding intimidating waves of momentum.
If history is any indication, the matchup will be exciting, with No. 12 A&M and Florida tied 5-5 over their last 10 meetings; each victory being by a slim one-goal margin.
The latest chapter of the matchup comes two years after their last meeting, where A&M grinded out a 2-1 overtime victory over Florida in the 2017 SEC Tournament semifinals on its way to winning the SEC Championship.
An encouraging indication for Florida, the Aggies' lone defeat this season came in another “revenge game” for the opponent while on the road, when BYU redressed last year's loss to A&M with a 2-0 victory in early September.
Despite allowing 14 goals over its first seven games, Florida has only conceded two goals during its five-game win streak, both courtesy of Missouri. However, the Gators have not faced an attack of A&M’s caliber.
The Aggies lead the SEC in every offensive category, against both SEC and non-conference competition. A&M stars Jimena Lopez and Ally Watt lead the SEC in points with 23 and 22 respectively, along with Lopez leading the nation with 11 assists.
The Aggies will face the Gators on Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
