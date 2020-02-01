For much of the first half, it seemed as though the Aggies would continue their recent road dominance against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum.
But the Bulldogs went on a 15-6 scoring run to open the second half, effectively taking the game from the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.
The Bulldogs’ freshman guard Anthony Edwards notched the only double-double of the game, accounting for 29 of Georgia’s points and adding 15 rebounds to lead his team to a 63-48 win over the Aggies.
This game was A&M’s first loss on the road since a 69-59 loss to Arkansas on Jan. 4. Since then, the Aggies have gone 4-4, with wins on the road over Vanderbilt, 69-50, Missouri, 66-64 and Tennessee, 62-58.
The Aggies now hold a season record of 10-10 and are 4-4 against conference opponents.
Though both teams started out slow offensively, A&M took an early lead that it maintained almost throughout the first half, though the Aggies were unable to build more than a five-point lead.
While the Aggies struggled to put points on the board, shooting just 24 percent from the field in the first half, they did take advantage of Georgia’s 14 turnovers, securing nine points compared to just two in the second half. A&M had the opposite struggle in the second half as the Bulldogs had 17 points off of A&M turnovers.
Edwards hit a three-pointer with just under four minutes left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. Though both teams traded leads before the buzzer, Georgia kept a three-point advantage going into halftime on the back of a layup by freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler for a 24-21 lead.
After halftime, Georgia found the rhythm it was missing in the first half, quickly building a 30-23 lead with three-pointers from Edwards and senior guard Jordan Harris.
After the seven-minute mark of the second half, the smallest advantage Georgia held was 10 points, with the lead extending to 17 points with three minutes left in the game to keep the game out of the hands of A&M.
Senior guard Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies for the second consecutive game with 13 points. He also added a team-high three steals, half of A&M’s game total. Junior guard Quenton Jackson added seven points, two rebounds and a steal for the Aggies, despite fouling out with 10:06 to go in the second half.
The Aggies will return to Reed Arena on Tuesday to face Missouri at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
