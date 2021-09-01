Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will open up early this year for two exhibition games in October, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The games are scheduled against Houston on Friday, Oct. 8 and Lamar on Friday, Oct. 22.
Entry will be free to the pair of games, allowing fans a preview of the revamped squad. In addition to the hiring of Schlossnagle, 24 new players will take the field alongside a myriad of coaching staff changes that have shaken up the Aggies program.
A&M’s 2021 season was its first in 15 years in which the Aggies missed postseason play, leading to former coach Rob Childress’s release. Schlossnagle stepped into the program from TCU, where he made five College World Series appearances.
