Texas A&M baseball senior starting pitcher Bryce Miller will miss his Saturday start against Georgia in this weekend’s series due to COVID-19 protocols, per Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball.
SOURCES: @AggieBaseball RHP Bryce Miller, the nation’s No. 23 startig pitcher in our latest Top 150 Starting Pitchers, will miss his start against Georgia this weekend because of COVID protocols. Tough loss for the #Aggies going into a big #SEC home series.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 26, 2021
Miller, who is D1 Baseball’s No. 23 ranked starting pitcher in the nation, is 2-0 on the season with an ERA of 2.49, striking out 38 batters in 25.1 innings pitched. Redshirt sophomore Jonathan Childress will replace Miller on Saturday, per Travis Brown of The Eagle.
Confirmed Texas A&M Saturday starter Bryce Miller will not pitch this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Jonathan Childress will take his place Sat., followed by Chris Weber Sunday. First reported by @KendallRogers.— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) March 26, 2021
Childress has a 2-2 record this season with an ERA of 1.98 and has struck out 41 batters in 27.1 innings pitched.
The series against Georgia opens at 6 p.m., on Friday in College Station while Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
