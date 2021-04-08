On a three-game losing skid, Texas A&M baseball is searching for consistency on the diamond, something it will have an opportunity to find in this weekend’s series hosting Alabama.
Now owning a 19-12 overall record with a 3-6 conference record, A&M has scored three or fewer runs in seven games this season. A&M coach Rob Childress said the team can perform better.
“We feel like we’re talented enough and experienced enough to string innings together,” Childress said. “But to have the ability to score a run an inning, that's the kind of lineup we feel like we have and certainly [against Sam Houtson] was a microcosm of the way things have gone for us the last three games.”
A&M was off on the right foot in last weekend’s series against Missouri, opening with a 16-2 win. This momentum quickly fell apart and led to a series loss with A&M being outscored by 10 runs over the last two games of the series.
“We do need to play better in every area,” Childress said. “And it starts at the top. We need to coach better, manage better [and] put these guys in better positions to go and be successful. We need to pitch better, play better defense and be more consistent from an offensive standpoint.”
Notably missing from the series was senior pitcher Bryce Miller, who missed the last two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Miller has an impressive 2.49 ERA with 38 strikeouts through 25.1 innings pitched.
Childress said Miller will return this weekend and start Saturday's game, with senior Dustin Saenz starting on Friday and freshman Nathan Dettmer starting on Sunday.
“Everybody in the locker room is very confident,” sophomore pitcher Alex Magers said. “This upcoming weekend, I think that having Bryce back is a big confidence booster. Everybody is ready for this weekend, everybody is eager to get back on the field.”
One standout performer through the Aggies' recent struggles is graduate center fielder Ray Alejo, who has a .366 batting average this season and through the last four games has reached base on five doubles and a triple.
“I feel like I’ve just been trusting myself and sticking with the approach I’ve had all season,” Alejo said. “Guys in front of me are taking good at bats. Using the whole field has been the best thing for me.”
A&M is 15-7 against Alabama since 2003 and is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings. Alabama is 16-12 overall this season and 2-7 in conference play, but has recently found a rhythm at the plate, scoring 34 runs in its last seven outings.
“They’ve had some issues with their pitching as far as health and injuries,” Childress said. “From an offensive standpoint they have very good balance, switch and left-handed hitters up and down the lineup. We’re going to have to do a great job slowing them down. We just need to concern ourselves with us.”
The series opens on Friday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The games on Saturday and Sunday will start at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.