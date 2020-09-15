Texas A&M has banned tailgating for the first football game of the season on Sept. 26 against Vanderbilt, A&M President Michael K. Young said in a Faculty Senate meeting on Monday, first reported by WTAW.
Texas A&M's president and provost tells the faculty senate there will be no tailgating for the first football game: https://t.co/uAvJwWaRHb pic.twitter.com/tewnG0LJdC— WTAW 1620 AM & 94.5 FM (@WTAW1620) September 15, 2020
According to the article, A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke said an official announcement will come later this week.
Last month, the SEC announced individual schools could make decisions regarding tailgating on their campuses. Eleven schools have since banned tailgating, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
South Carolina prohibited the use of tents and will discourage fans from participating in tailgates, while Tennessee will allow tailgates only for those who plan to sit together in the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.