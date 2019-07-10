Despite three nominations, Texas A&M Athletics walked away from Wednesday's ESPY awards in Los Angeles empty handed.
Aggie athletics received three nods, including Best Play, Best Game and Best Sports Viral Moment.
Track and field junior Infinite Tucker received two nominations for his gold medal winning performance at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field championships in May. His superhero-like leap to earn him the win in the 400 meter hurdles made the Aggie a social media sensation. It also earned him two nominations in the categories of Best Play and Best Sports Viral Moment.
While Tucker and A&M head coach Pat Henry made the trip to California, UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi ultimately took home both Best Play and Best Sports Viral Moment with her upbeat floor routine that earned a perfect 10.
A&M football also received a nomination for their seven overtime thriller against LSU in Nov. 24. The matchup, which holds the record for the highest scoring game in college football history, was nominated for Best Game of the year.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was in attendance to represent the Aggies, as well as quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receivers Kendrick Rodgers and Quartney Davis and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.
Former A&M football standouts Myles Garrett and Von Miller were also in attendance. Miller weighed in on A&M’s nomination for Best Game when speaking with ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge.
“That was an incredible game. It went back and forth — seven overtimes. I stayed up late watching that game. It was a great win for the Aggies — a well-fought and hard-fought win for the Aggies,” Miller said.
However, the offensive battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs ultimately took home the award for the year’s best game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.