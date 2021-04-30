Another longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach has decided to depart from the program.

Nine-year assistant Amy Wright will leave Aggieland to become the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Oklahoma.

The Sooners announced the hire via Twitter on Friday, April 30.

.@SoonersCoachJB has named the final member of the OU coaching staff.Please join us in welcoming Associate Head Coach & Recruiting Coordinator Amy Wright!#Sooners pic.twitter.com/mYMRtDbI4p — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) April 30, 2021

“You never know exactly where you are going but you can always be working toward something,” Wright said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’m going to a great opportunity with a proven boss (even though she won’t like it, she is). Going to build something great and immerse in the culture of selflessness.

“To all of the players, coaches, managers, support staff and community of Aggie women’s basketball and Texas A&M University that I’ve been blessed to interact with over the past nine years, the many that came before and the many that will come after, thanks and GigEm. It’s truly a special place in College Station.”

Wright joins the staff of first-year head coach Jennie Baranczyk, who was hired on April 10.

“Huge thank you to Coach Wright for everything she has done for our team during her nine years at A&M,” A&M’s program said in a tweet. “Good luck and congratulations on your new role.”

Huge thank you to Coach Wright for everything she has done for our team during her nine years at A&M! Good luck and congratulations on your new role 👍 pic.twitter.com/uxWiUegPyx — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) April 30, 2021

After spending her college career playing for current A&M head coach Gary Blair at Arkansas from 1999-2002, for which she earned a spot in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, Wright began her coaching career as an assistant at South Florida.

She has also held the position at Western Kentucky, Cleveland State and Arizona State before beginning her tenure at A&M in 2012. Wright also served as the associate head coach at Cleveland State for the 2010-2011 season.

Over her coaching career, Wright has helped lead her teams to three conference championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, three Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8 appearance.

“Very proud and happy for you,” Blair said in a message posted to Twitter. “Thank you for all you have done for our program.”

Very proud and happy for you! Thank you for all you have done for our program. 👍 https://t.co/P0IYUwQwYV — Gary Blair (@CoachGaryBlair) April 30, 2021

Wright is the second nine-year assistant coach under Gary Blair to leave the program this past month as Bob Starkey took an assistant coaching job at Auburn on April 15.