Football vs. South Carolina (copy)

Texas A&M football will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

 Photo by Meredith Seaver

The SEC announced each school’s two additional opponents for the 2020 football season.

A home game against Florida and a road matchup with Tennessee will complete Texas A&M’s 10-game conference-only schedule.

Florida finished 2019 with an 11-2 record, while Tennessee went 8-5 last season.

In addition to Florida and Tennessee, the Aggies will face Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama and LSU. Dates for those games will be announced at a later date.

The conference decided to move to the altered schedule on July 30 as a precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC is scheduled to kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.