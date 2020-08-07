The SEC announced each school’s two additional opponents for the 2020 football season.

A home game against Florida and a road matchup with Tennessee will complete Texas A&M’s 10-game conference-only schedule.

Florida finished 2019 with an 11-2 record, while Tennessee went 8-5 last season.

In addition to Florida and Tennessee, the Aggies will face Arkansas, Mississippi State, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Alabama and LSU. Dates for those games will be announced at a later date.

The conference decided to move to the altered schedule on July 30 as a precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC is scheduled to kick off the 2020 football season on Sept. 26.