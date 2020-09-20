With Texas A&M football’s season opener finally less than a week away, it’s time to look back at the big moments from 2019.
After Jimbo Fisher’s first season in Aggieland ended in a 9-4 record and created high expectations for the team moving forward, the Aggies seemed to take a step back in 2019.
However, playing three No. 1 teams in one season is not only unprecedented, but it is also a challenging feat.
Here’s a look back at the key games in 2019:
Week 1 — Aug. 30, 2019
Texas State — W, 41-7
The Aggies kicked off the season with a bang, only furthering the excitement of fans. The secondary took a big step forward in the season opener, producing four interceptions, which was over half their total for the 2018 season.
Week 2 — Sept. 7
No. 1 Clemson — L, 24-10
After taking a two-point loss at home the year prior, expectations were high for this game with left guard Jared Hocker calling for an upset of No. 1 Clemson. That wasn’t the case though, as the Aggies struggled in Death Valley. Losing running back Jashaun Corbin to a hamstring injury during this game ended up hurting the Aggies down the stretch.
Week 4 — Sept. 21
No. 8 Auburn — L, 28-20
Scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter, the Aggies struggled to get their feet under them early, resulting in a close loss to the Tigers at home. Injuries and transfers finally began to catch up to A&M’s run game, as the Aggies accumulated only 56 yards on the ground in the game with 26 of those coming from quarterback Kellen Mond.
Week 7 — Oct. 12
No. 1 Alabama — L, 47-28
While A&M had struggled getting on the board early in previous games, they were the first to score against the Crimson Tide. That didn’t last long though, as Alabama quickly took control of the game. The running backs continued to struggle, and Mond produced 90 yards on the ground while A&M’s two other rushers produced a combined 35 yards.
Week 8 — Oct. 26
Mississippi State — W, 49-30
A&M’s offense finally began to find a groove against conference competition as the Aggies swept the Mississippi teams for the first time since 2013. With 234 yards passing and 204 yards rushing, the Aggies had the kind of balanced offense they had been missing much of the season. That success would continue until A&M faced Georgia.
Week 11 — Nov. 23
No. 4 Georgia — L, 19-13
In their first road game in almost a month, the Aggies suffered another close loss — this time to Georgia. Though the run game had been on a positive trajectory heading into this game, that went out the window as A&M finished with minus-1 rushing yards.
Week 12 — Nov. 30
No. 1 LSU — L, 50-7
Stakes were high heading into this game. Not only was A&M looking to rebound after a road loss to Georgia, but A&M had also handed LSU its last loss, and the Tigers were looking for revenge. However, the game wasn’t quite the rematch A&M players and fans alike had expected as the Aggies were blown out in Death Valley.
Texas Bowl — Dec. 27
No. 25 Oklahoma State — W, 24-21
The Aggies capped off the year with a 24-21 win over No. 25 Oklahoma State in Houston at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl. Despite some early scores from the Cowboys putting A&M down early, the Aggies were able to rebound.
