Several former Texas A&M players saw action during the NFL’s first week of play.
Here’s a look at the Aggies’ performances during Week 1 of the 2020-2021 season:
Offensive/Defensive Lineman
On the offensive side, a starting NFL offensive line could consist of strictly Aggie players if Seattle Seahawk right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was healthy. Jake Matthews had a solid week protecting Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s blindside. Germain Ifedi started in Chicago at right guard while Erik McCoy protected Drew Brees from the interior in New Orleans. Jermaine Eluemunor has worked his way up to starting right tackle in New England. On the defensive line, with the season-ending injury to Von Miller, Myles Garrett is now the premier Aggie edge rusher in the NFL. Without a sack in Week 1, look for Garrett to be extra hungry for a sack against rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 2.
Wide Receivers/Defensive Backs
An Aggie-only receiving corps would be a solid NFL unit as well. Mike Evans is still getting used to having Tom Brady at quarterback with a touchdown catch coming late in the fourth quarter against the Saints. Josh Reynolds is an established starter out in Los Angeles. Christain Kirk is looking to take advantage of single coverage on the slot in Arizona with Deandre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald commanding attention. Look for Evans to establish a better connection with Brady against Carolina, Reynolds to contribute against the Eagles and for Kirk to be a quick target against Washington’s pass rush. Safeties Armani Watts and Donovan Wilson are in similar positions contributing to the Chiefs and Cowboys on special teams. Both Wilson and Watts are hoping to earn starting roles throughout the season.
Quarterbacks/Running backs/Linebackers
Trayveon Williams is part of the running back rotation in Cincinnati. Cullen Gillaspia, former 12th Man, is the starting fullback for Houston. Otaro Alaka contributes to the linebacking corps in Baltimore. The lone starting Aggie quarterback in the NFL, Ryan Tannehill, received a four-year $118 million extension. Tannehill led a game-winning drive with two minutes left for a go-ahead field goal to win 16-14. Tannehill looks to continue the momentum against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Without Aggie football being back just yet, it’s great to see former students doing big things. Soon we’ll be able to see both current and former A&M players showcasing their talent on the football field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.