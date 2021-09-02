On Sept. 4, Texas A&M will host Kent State in College Station to kick off the 2021 football season.
With 100,000 fans returning to Kyle Field, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his No. 6 preseason ranked Aggies are ready to take the field and showcase the battle-tested team.
This weekend’s matchup will be an opportunity for A&M players to gel as a team and guide the direction of this season.
The Aggies lost a couple of dominant players from the 2020 team including veteran quarterback Kellen Mond, four starting offensive linemen and two defensive starters.
Fortunately, this new team has plenty of both young talent and veteran leadership back to redeem last season’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff.
Here is a list of seven A&M players and one from Kent State to look out for during Saturday’s matchup:
Haynes King - A&M
Recently crowned “QB1’’ by Fisher, the redshirt freshman is poised to influence the dynamic of A&M’s offense this season. King was a 4-star recruit out of high school and is taking on a significant amount of pressure as a starting SEC quarterback. His ability to throw deep balls and scramble could potentially change A&M’s 2021 team into an offensive juggernaut. Kent State should be a great season opener for King to showcase his speed and ability to throw while giving A&M fans a preview of his potential.
Dustin Crum - Kent State
With many fans considering A&M and Kent State’s matchup a “blow-out” game, they may not be aware of the Golden Flashes’ dominant offense. Averaging 49.8 points per game last season, Kent State finished first in the nation in scoring. Contributing to these stats is graduate quarterback Crum, who will be a player to watch out for this weekend. During his 2019 breakout season, he rushed for over 700 yards, threw for 2,625 yards and finished the season with 26 touchdowns. In 2020, Crum was named First Team All-MAC and threw for 1,182 yards in just four games. Crum’s experience and dual-threat skill set speak for themselves, leaving many excited to see if he can perform against an SEC defense.
DeMarvin Leal - A&M
Veteran defensive lineman Leal, recently named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American First Team player, is back for his junior season. Leal’s versatility and aggressiveness made him a danger in the past, and he is only improving with age. The potential 2022 NFL draftee will have a chance to test his pass rush against this Kent State offense. Leal also plays a big leadership role on defense, which will be present this weekend and in weeks to come.
Ainias Smith - A&M
Need to run? Put Smith on the field. Need to pass? Still, put Smith on the field. Claimed to be one of the most versatile players in college football, the wide receiver can do just about anything. Last season, Smith ran for 293 yards, received for 564 yards and finished with 10 touchdowns. No. 0’s athleticism and versatility on the field gives A&M a real edge on any opponent. To add to Smith’s resume, he is A&M’s main returner, documenting 447 yards between punts and kickoffs. Last year, Kent State’s defense gave up over 400 rushing yards to Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson, so Saturday could be a track meet for Smith.
Demani Richardson - A&M
After being ranked ninth in total defense last year, with all secondary defensive players returning, the sky is the limit for the A&M defense, especially for playmaker Richardson. The 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team defensive back only played in eight games last year due to injury, but still managed to record 25 solo tackles and one interception. Richardson’s physicality and intelligence as a player could result in a breakout season and Kent State is a perfect opportunity to unlock his full potential.
Andre White Jr. - A&M
Junior linebacker White is potentially one of the most underrated players on the team. With 32 total tackles as a sophomore, White is a player who consistently makes the plays without receiving the recognition he deserves. In the Orange Bowl, White played with a career-high eight tackles and his first collegiate interception. If White keeps up the pace, he could become a menace to all opposing offenses.
Isaiah Spiller - A&M
2020 All-SEC First Team and Doak Walker Award Semifinalist Spiller will be a threat to any defense this year. The junior running back finished last season averaging 5.5 yards per run and nearly 10 yards-per-catch. After rushing over 1,000 yards as a sophomore, Spiller has proven his speed and strength on the field. However, after losing four out of five starting linemen, Spiller may be prohibited from shining. This season’s opener will be a great opportunity for Spiller to work with his linemen and prepare the A&M offense for SEC play.
Demond Demas - A&M
Ensuring the younger players are getting game-time action is a main focus during the Kent State game. After facing multiple injuries and minimal playing time his freshman year, sophomore wide receiver Demas is on his way to becoming a great receiver for the Aggies. The 5-star recruit and Army All-American has loads of potential which may be fully unleashed this season.
