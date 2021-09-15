On Saturday, Sept. 18, Texas A&M will host the University of New Mexico in College Station for the second home football game of the season. With redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King officially out with a fractured right tibia, A&M has been shaken up going into the matchup against the Lobos. Boasting a former three-year SEC starting quarterback and currently undefeated record, New Mexico might be A&M’s toughest opponent of the season so far. Here is a list of players to look for during Saturday’s matchup:
Zach Calzada - A&M
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was quite literally thrust into the spotlight following the first quarter injury of King at the hands of Colorado. Calzada has been with the Aggies since 2019 but has only played in four games prior to his three full quarters against Colorado. Against the Buffaloes, Calzada threw 18 completions on 38 attempts and posted 183 passing yards with one touchdown. With Calzada now owning the starting role until King recovers, A&M’s success depends on him bouncing back and showing his strength against the Lobos. However, it is logical to assume Calzada will be more prepared this week because he is going into the contest knowing he is a starter, and A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will likely tailor the game plan around the quarterback’s strengths.
Jerrick Reed II - New Mexico
Senior safety Jerrick Reed II is one the Lobos’ defensive leaders. Against New Mexico State, he posted four total tackles and one of the two interceptions of the contest. Career-wise, he currently totals 66 solo tackles and 26 assists. Four of those were tackles for loss, and he has caught a career total of six interceptions. If there is anyone who is going to intercept Calzada’s passes, it’s going to be Reed.
Nik Constantinou - A&M
Sophomore Australian punter Nik Constantinou set a career-high against the Buffaloes, booming a 64-yard punt down the field. Because the Aggies did not punt the ball a single time in the Sept. 4 season opener against Kent State, this personal record was also Constantinou’s season debut. If A&M is forced to punt against New Mexico, Constantinou will be the one to watch.
Terry Wilson Jr. - New Mexico
Fifth-year quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. came to New Mexico after transferring from Kentucky and has already led the Lobos to a 2-0 record. At Kentucky, Wilson was a force. He played and started in all 25 games in his three seasons with the Wildcats. Also at Kentucky, he is the only player in school history with over 3,000 career passing yards and more than 1,000 career rushing yards. In the Lobos’s last game against New Mexico State, Wilson threw for 382 passing yards and three touchdowns. Expect him to attempt to be just as dominant against the former-SEC rival Aggies.
Bobby Cole - New Mexico
Redshirt senior running back Bobby Cole was New Mexico’s leading rusher in the 2020 season with 548 yards. Cole has seemingly kept up this momentum— against New Mexico State, the Chatsworth, Cali. native led the Lobos in rushing yards with 107. Cole’s weakness comes from his season. Running backs are often one of the bigger players on the offensive size of the ball, but Cole only weighs in at 207 points accompanied by a 5-foot-9.
Jayden Peevy - A&M
Fifth-year defensive lineman Jayden Peevy chose to return to A&M and utilize his extra year of eligibility. Peevy attended Bellaire High School where he was a double threat, acting as a force for the Cardinals in both football and basketball. With the Aggies, Peevy fully devoted himself to football and found his stride as a defensive lineman. Following his seven total tackles and one interception against Colorado, he was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the week for the second time in his career. Against New Mexico, Peevy will want to continue his momentum on the defensive side of the ball.
Chase Lane - A&M
Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane was one of Calzada’s favorite targets against the Buffaloes. Calzada threw to Lane eight times, with the wide receiver only able to make two catches for 19 yards. Following a week of practice targeted to Calzada’s strength, it is likely that the Houston native will be making more catches against New Mexico if the signal caller continues to target Lane.
Jalen Wydermyer - A&M
Junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer was another one of Calzada’s favorite receivers against Colorado. Wydermyer was targeted nine times and made four catches for 66 yards. The fact that Wydermyer was one of the new QB1’s favorite targets should come as no surprise, with Wydermyer being named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Second Team and Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Second Team. Similar to Lane, expect Wydermyer to get more targets against the Lobos following improvements from Calzada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.