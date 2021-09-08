After Texas A&M’s 41-10 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 4, the Aggies are now prepared to take on Colorado on the road. The matchup will take place this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Denver. The No. 5 ranked Aggies moved up in AP polls due to Clemson’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. Here is a list of five A&M players and two from Colorado to look out for during Saturday’s matchup:
Leon O’Neal Jr. - A&M
With an outstanding performance against Kent State, senior defensive back Leon O’Neal is learning how to balance his passion for football. He recorded 2 interceptions, returning the second one for an 85-yard touchdown. His “Wake ‘em up” attitude shines through in his play style, and he could lead this Aggie defense to do some real damage against Colorado and SEC competition.
Jarek Broussard - Colorado
Sophomore running back Jarek Broussard is a young weapon for the Colorado Buffaloes. The team-leading rusher finished his 2020 season with 5 touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in six games. His quickness and experience from his performances last season have placed a spotlight on him nationally and in the PAC-12. Broussard was placed on the Doak Walker Award Watch List as well as the PAC-12’s All Preseason First-Team, leaving football fans with high expectations from the sophomore.
Caleb Chapman - A&M
Returning from a season-ending leg injury in the Florida upset is junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. Receiving for 197 yards in just three games last season, Chapman showed potential before his devastating injury against Florida. He is now healthy for the 2021 season and his 53-yard touchdown against Kent State quickly reminded fans Chapman is back and ready to compete.
Brendon Lewis - Colorado
Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis is finding his place as a new member of this Colorado offense. The 4-star recruit had his first career start last Saturday against Northern Colorado where he threw for 102 yards and rushed for 44. This dual-threat quarterback has a bright future ahead of him if he can use his feet and arm to make plays. Lewis could be the guy to push this Colorado offense out of a spell of mediocrity.
Haynes King - A&M
In King’s first career start as a redshirt freshman, he rose to the occasion. With 3 interceptions, King may have had a rocky start, but impressed much of Kyle Field with his athleticism and arm. King kept his composure throughout the game even when mistakes were made, exciting many to watch his development and potential as a SEC quarterback. Against Colorado, King needs to focus on the small fundamentals like timing and awareness which could propel his game to the next level.
Shemar Turner - A&M
Five-star recruit and true freshman defensive linemen Shemar Turner debuted his talents at Kyle Field this past Saturday. Recording 4 tackles and 1.5 sacks, Turner is proving to everyone why he was such a sought-after prospect. Leadership from veteran defensive linemen will continue to shape Turner and could result in a breakout season for the aggressive player. With Turner’s passion and athleticism, he has the potential to wreak havoc against any opposing offense.
Kenyon Green - A&M
Junior right tackle Kenyon Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the season opener. Green is the only returning offensive line starter, so his leadership and ability to block will be crucial aspects that could make or break A&M’s deadly run game. It is important for this line to work together and focus on improving their physicality before facing brutal SEC defenses.
