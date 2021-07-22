With the 2021 football season quickly approaching for the South Eastern Conference, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal represented A&M at the 2021 SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 21.
Here’s what we learned:
Starting the season
A&M’s first game will be a home game against Kent State University and takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4. Due to a return to normalcy after a season heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming season will include out-of-conference opponents. After Kent State, the Aggies will take on Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi, Prairie View A&M and LSU.
Fisher said the Aggies are ready to get the 2021 season underway.
“Everything is exciting again,” Fisher said. “When these meetings start we know football is right around the corner. Our meetings, our summer workouts, all of the things that are going on, excitement. There’s nothing like college football. And to be able to bring the fans back this year, the media back this year, [to] get back to some normality is something that you don’t realize you have until it's gone… you really miss that. There is nothing like playing in the SEC. It just means more.”
Confidence level
The Aggies finished the 2020 football season as the fourth ranked team in the nation after defeating North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl. A&M finished the season with a 9-1 overall record, with their lone loss being to Alabama, who finished the season as national champions.
Needless to say, the maroon and white are going into the 2021 season with a newfound confidence.
“The confidence is very high for us right now,” Green said. “Just really focusing on detail stuff on our offensive line, the wideouts, meetings, sticking together, creating a bond with this team— that’s the main goal.”
Quarterback battle
With former starting quarterback Kellen Mond getting drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings, the Aggies are in need of a new starting signal caller for the 2021 season. Sophomore quarterbacks Haynes King and Zach Calzada are the two main players battling for the role. Freshman quarterback Eli Stowers could also be considered in the mix; the Corinth native was a four-star prospect and the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.
Fisher said no matter who wins the starting quarterback position, the Aggies will be in good hands.
“We’re in a really good situation, I love our [quarterback] room,” Fisher said. “Whoever and however that situation turns out, [I’m] very excited about those guys and their future.”
Championship mentality
At the 2021 SEC Media Days, the prospect of competing for a national championship was highly discussed for the Aggies. With A&M arguably being snubbed out of the College Football Playoffs last year, the Aggies are likely going into the upcoming season with something to prove.
Leal said to win a championship for the 12th Man is not only an expectation, but the goal.
“Defense wins championships,” Leal said. “Coming to Texas A&M, we all knew what the expectation was, not just for the team but for the 12th Man. To make them proud is a blessing.”
CFP expansion
Rumors have been swirling that the College Football Playoff will be expanded to a twelve-team program. After the Aggies took to Twitter to express their disappointment of being left out of the CFP during the 2020 season, it is no surprise that Fisher expressed his opinion on the matter during the 2021 SEC Media Days.
Fisher was asked by the media about his feelings on the matter, where he said he fully supported the expansion.
“I think [the CFP expansion] is very important… it's needed and I’m all for it, 100 percent,” Fisher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.