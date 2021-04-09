With a scrimmage being held on Saturday, April 10, and the upcoming Maroon and White game fast approaching on April 24, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media to discuss how the six spring practices have gone.
Here’s what we learned.
Upward trajectory
Fisher’s 2012 squad at Florida State capped off its season with an Orange Bowl win. After graduating its veteran quarterback at the end of that season, the Seminoles continued their upward trajectory and earned the National Championship trophy at the end of the 2013 season under the leadership of a new quarterback. Eight years later, Fisher and the Aggies are in a similar situation, and many fans have hopes that the Aggies are on a similar upward trajectory.
Fisher said former quarterback Kellen Mond set a high standard for the whichever quarterback takes his place, and that will contribute to the success of the program.
“Quarterbacks are a product of what's around them,” Fisher said. “Hopefully we can continue the play and understanding which Kellen [Mond] has set for us to play at and the things that we were able to do. They understand from watching him and his preparation and his work ethic, his demeanor and his competitive nature on the field. That’s the level we play at.”
Injury update
In one of the most recent football media availabilities, Fisher made the public aware that at least four players were out of spring practice due to injuries. These players are junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, junior offensive lineman Grayson Reed, freshman tight end Blake Smith and sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
However, Fisher said that there are no new injuries to report as of April 9.
“We’re pretty healthy,” Fisher said. “We had a few guys in and out. Wydermyer, those guys I told you would be out [are still out]. Other than that, it's just knicks and knacks where guys will miss a day but they've been back… we’ve been pretty healthy through spring.”
Spring game
A&M’s spring football game will take place on Saturday, April 24. Here, the coaches and public will get a chance to look at the progress the program has made during the spring. It will also provide a chance to look at key matchups and allow players, new and old alike, the chance to prove themselves. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Fisher said he likes the aspect of being able to play yourself and not an opponent.
“I like to control those games [and] situations,” Fisher said. “Spring to me is an evaluation period of us and what we’re doing. There is some merit [to playing an opponent], I know some guys say that. Me personally, I wouldn’t just for the fact of how we work our team.”
Hoping for normalcy
During the 2020-2021 football season, things were out of the ordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Field was set to 25 percent capacity and players were provided the option to utilize an extra year of eligibility following the conclusion to the season. The 2021-2022 season is expected to be a return to normalcy, with Kyle Field being set to 100 percent capacity, as of now.
Fisher said he has high expectations for a normal season.
“I pray for [a normal football season],” Fisher said. “I do, I think that’s what makes college football so special. Not even playing the games, but just the experience for the players and the fans and their families and the things you don’t get to do very often … I think it's very special and it's what makes college sports so unique.”
Scrimmage
After six practices, the Aggies will have their first scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday, April 10. Similar to the Maroon and White game, players will get a chance to prove themselves and coaches will be able to get a glimpse at player progress and matchups. This will also provide Fisher and offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Darrell Dickey a chance to look at sophomore quarterbacks Haynes King and Zach Calzada, in addition to incoming freshman quarterback Eli Stowers.
Fisher said he has non-negotiable expectations for the first scrimmage of spring ball.
“I hope we can go out and execute,” Fisher said. “From taking signals, lining it up, having linemen assignments. Our techniques are very good, we play with great toughness, we play with great effort and we play with discipline. We play with pride and we have grit with how we play. Those are intangibles which are non-negotiable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.