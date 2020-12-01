Following No. 5 Texas A&M’s sixth win of the season over LSU on Saturday, Nov. 28, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players met with the media to discuss the upcoming matchup against Auburn.
Here’s what we learned:
Team pride
The Aggies had a less than dominant offensive performance against LSU. A&M had 23 incomplete passes and a total yardage of 267. A highlight for A&M during the matchup was the defense, especially senior linebacker Buddy Johnson who scored a pick-six.
Fisher said he remains proud of the team’s effort.
“I’m proud of our team,” Fisher said. “It’s great to play after three weeks, three weeks [is] a long time not to play. [To] come back and get a victory against a very good opponent, a very talented LSU team. It was good.”
Not “The Wrecking Crew”
A&M’s defense was so strong and powerful that it was given the moniker of “The Wrecking Crew” in the 1980s. The name continued to be in use in the 1990s as well. This season, some fans have been putting the name back to its use due to the current squad’s defensive performance.
Despite the catchy name of “The Wrecking Crew,” Johnson said this year’s defense wants to come up with its own name.
“I’ll have to get with the defense to see what type of name we can come up with,” Fisher said. “‘The Wrecking Crew’ was awesome, those guys were big time playmakers. We’ll see if we can come up with something.”
Player Statuses
True freshman Demond Demas was missing in action during the LSU game. The five-star recruit was not even seen during warm ups. Freshman wide receiver Chase Lane left the game early after he went down going out of bounds during his performance against the Tigers.
Fisher said both players are ready to go.
“Chase Lane should be practicing today,” Fisher said. “He’s got a bruise and he should be good to go. As of right now, I believe Demond will be ready this week.”
