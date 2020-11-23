Following No. 5 Texas A&M’s two off-weeks due to the COVID-19 related postponements of the Tennessee and Ole Miss matchups, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players met with the media to discuss team developments and their upcoming game against LSU.
Here’s what we learned:
Smith-Spiller duo
The dual threat of sophomore running backs Isaiah Spiller and Ainias Smith has been key to the A&M offense so far this season. Between the pair, they have garnered 830 rushing yards. Spiller leads the team in rushing yards with 643 while Smith has 187. However, Smith also has 312 receiving yards, bringing the total yardage between the two to 1,142 yards.
Despite his own strength, Spiller said he and Smith compliment each other.
“[Smith and I are] very different players, but I feel like we compliment each other very well,” Spiller said. “Ainias is very quick, twitchy and the defense doesn’t expect him to go to running backs, so the ability for him to play running back and wide receiver is really big for us. It gives our offense more versatility. [Both of us are] the defense’s problem to worry about.”
Kam Brown’s departure
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kam Brown has officially committed to transfer to UCLA. Brown originally committed to the Bruins in 2017 but ultimately decided to attend A&M. For Brown, football runs in the family. The wide receiver is the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Larry Brown. At A&M, Brown played in all six games thus far this season, with four starts.
Fisher said he wishes Brown all the best.
“[Kam Brown] is a great young man and I wish him nothing but the best,” Fisher said. “I’m happy for him if that’s what he wants to do. Losing him, he was doing a good job for us. Great family, great people and I wish him nothing but the best I promise you that. He was great for us.”
Not a rivalry game
In 2018, A&M and LSU made history with a seven-overtime game that was also the highest scoring game in FBS history, with a 74-72 victory for the Aggies. The Tigers and A&M followed this game with the matchup in 2019, which was a lopsided 50-7 victory for LSU. Despite the past two games with opposite results, the Aggies made it clear in the press conference they will not be looking for revenge on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy said he remembers getting the win in 2018, but is focused on achieving the victory this week.
“I remember [in the seven-overtime game] us getting the win against LSU in Kyle Field,” Peevy said. “But I feel like our main goal this week is to be 1-0. It’s just another game with another opponent in the way, we want to be 1-0 each week, that’s our goal.”
