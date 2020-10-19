Following Texas A&M’s first win over Mississippi State in Davis Wade Stadium in eight years on Saturday, Oct. 17, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media to discuss the upcoming bye week. Here’s what we learned:
Running game
A&M has totaled five rushing touchdowns and 689 total rushing yards during the first four games of the season. The Aggies average 172.3 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller has led the way on the ground with 430 rushing yards so far, meaning he is responsible for over half of A&M’s total rushing yards.
Fisher said there needs to be a balance between running and throwing the ball.
“We have to have balance,” Fisher said. “I don’t want to throw it, I don’t want to run it, I want to do both. [But] you have to run it, that’s when you know you’re a tough football team.”
Wide receivers
The receiving corps took a hit after junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman was injured against Florida. Despite this loss, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chase Lane and sophomore running back Ainias Smith have remained consistent for the A&M passing game. Senior quarterback Kellen Mond has thrown nine passing touchdowns this season and has a net total of 1,001 passing yards.
Fisher said the Aggies have talent at receiver.
“[The receivers] are learning to make plays, they are talented,” Fisher said. “They [have] got ball skills and they can run. Receiver[s], we only see them when the ball is in their hands. How they play, how they open up routes, we have got to get better at that position and at every position.”
Isaiah Spiller
Sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller has been a star for the A&M offense so far this season. As of now, Spiller has totaled 430 offensive yards and four touchdowns. During the game against Mississippi State, he led both teams in rushing yards with 114.
Fisher said Spiller is becoming a better running back in many aspects.
“He is running well,” Fisher said. “He’s learning to be a pass blocker which is something we have worked hard in camp on. He can catch the ball but [is] also becoming a better route runner. [A] running back has to do so many things, and he is doing a great job.”
