Following Texas A&M’s matchup against Kent State, head coach Jimbo Fisher and his players met with the media to review the season opener and their upcoming away game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Here’s what we learned:
Influence of veteran players on young team
This new team has placed a heavy emphasis on the role of the younger players. Freshman defensive lineman Shemar Turner especially stepped up this past weekend, recording four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Leadership from junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal along with junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green, and offensive linemen graduate Jahmir Johnson and sophomore Layden Robinson have influenced Turner’s impressive young performance.
“He’s got great examples,” Fisher said. “The guys around him … have really developed him, now he eats, breathes and lives ball.”
With his first career start at A&M, redshirt freshman Haynes King also sought leadership from his older teammates. Junior tight end Jalen Wydermeyer helped King keep his composure after his first interception of the night.
“With Haynes, I was very impressed to see him come out there and take control of the game, especially in the second half,” Wydermeyer said. “[King] was able to improvise and move around the pocket.”
The love of the game
Football has helped many of these players in more ways than one. Senior defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr.'s standout two-interception performance is a reflection not only of his talent, but his attitude and work-ethic adjustments. O’Neal struggled in the past with balancing the highs-and-lows of the game.
“You got to have passion, you got to have juice,” Fisher said. “At the same time you have to be able to control that passion, you can’t let it get too high. [O’Neal’s] done a really good job of [that], he keeps it but he’s coned it down to where he can perform and found that happy medium.”
12th Man to support anywhere
Last week’s 9/11 memorial game filled Kyle Field with 97,000 fans decked out in red, white and blue. On Saturday, the Aggies will be traveling to take on Colorado for their first away game of the season. Although the players love absorbing the electric atmosphere in College Station, Wydermeyer believes the excitement will travel with the team on the road.
“We do pretty good with away games.” Wydermeyer said. “It was definitely great to see all the fans come out and support us. It was crazy looking at the sidelines and seeing this red, white and blue. It was an amazing scene.”
