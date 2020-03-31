Texas A&M women’s basketball will be without three-time All-American guard Chennedy Carter for the 2020-2021 season as she has elected to enter the WNBA Draft early rather than staying for her senior season.
During her three years with the program, Carter has notched her name in the A&M record books as the second all-time leading scorer, also holding the top two spots for single-season scoring average for her freshman and sophomore seasons and posting the first, fourth, fifth and sixth highest-scoring games in A&M history.
In addition to being the program’s only three-time All-American, Carter is the first Aggie to be selected to the All-SEC First Team in the first three years of her career and was a unanimous National Freshman of the Year in 2017, which gave A&M its first national postseason award.
Here are the top 3 moments of Carter’s career:
3. USC, 2017
Early on in her collegiate career, Carter notched not only the highest-scoring game of her career, but the highest-scoring game by a single player in program history. In a Dec. 15, 2017, game against USC, Carter contributed a school-record 46 points, including a jumper with 10 seconds left in the game to push the Aggies over the Trojans for the 75-74 win.
2. USA National Team, 2019
When the Aggies hosted the U.S. Women’s National Team as part of their college tour on Nov. 7, 2019, Carter led both teams with 34 points, the most scored against the National Team by a collegiate opponent.
1. DePaul, 2018
On March 18, 2018, Carter led the Aggies to a 17-point comeback win over DePaul, using a three-pointer with three seconds left to seal the 80-79 victory and send A&M to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
