As football season approaches, Texas A&M students and fans have the opportunity to become even more involved as the No. 6-ranked Aggies prepare to settle last season’s unfinished business.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the football season last year, causing away-game Yell Practices and All-Aggie Tailgates to be canceled. As part of the university’s return to normalcy, those exciting activities are back for fall 2021.
Midnight Yell is an A&M tradition where the Yell Leaders lead A&M fans in practicing yells and singing The Aggie War Hymn to boost morale the night before a football game.
For home games, Yell Practice is held at midnight at Kyle Field the night before the matchup, while away game Yell Practice is held at 10 p.m. the night before at specific locations near where the Aggies are set to play their opponents.
“We have some great locations set up for Yell Practices thanks to The Association of Former Students,” Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas said in an Aggie Network press release, “We're ready to share a great football season with you, the 12th Man.”
Students and fans are also invited to attend other away game activities, including All-Aggie Tailgates and meetups with fellow Aggies at planned “Headquarter Spots” the day before kickoff.
The purpose is to bring Aggies together, even in out of state locations, and show the spirit of the 12th Man, Salinas said.
A&M has five away games on its schedule this year — at Colorado, Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and Louisiana State.
On Sept. 11, the maroon and white will kick off its on-the-road schedule against Colorado in Denver and finish it in Baton Rouge against Louisiana State on Nov. 27.
Underclassmen have yet to experience Aggie football in full swing, and although away games do not compare to 100,000+ fans in Kyle Field, they still allow them to act as an integral part of the 12th Man. Away games also offer an opportunity for Aggies to share their traditions with different college fanbases outside of their own.
Below is a full list of all away games as well as A&M Headquarters, Yell Practice and tailgate locations:
A&M vs. Colorado at Denver on Sept. 11
Aggie HQ: Stoney's Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street in Denver, Colo.
Yell Practice: Greek Amphitheatre at Civic Center Park
All-Aggie Tailgate: Gates Crescent Park
Southwest Classic A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington on Sept. 25
Aggie HQ: TBA
Yell Practice: East Exchange Steps in the Fort Worth Stockyards
All-Aggie Tailgate: TBA
A&M vs. Missouri on Oct. 16
Aggie HQ: Logboat Brewing Company on Fay Street in Columbia, Mo.
Yell Practice: Logboat Brewing Company
All-Aggie Tailgate: TBA
A&M vs. Ole Miss on Nov. 13
Aggie HQ: Silky O'Sullivan's on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn.
Yell Practice: Handy Park
All-Aggie Tailgate: Parking lot of Oxford University baseball stadium
A&M vs. LSU on Nov. 27
Aggie HQ: Squeaky Pete's on 3rd Street in Baton Rouge, La.
Yell Practice: Galvez Stage at North Boulevard Town Square
All-Aggie Tailgate: TBA
